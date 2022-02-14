Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Holdings Cut by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 57,607 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.26% of Murphy Oil worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 80,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

In other news, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,626 shares of company stock worth $1,915,932 in the last 90 days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $34.48 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96 and a beta of 2.72. Murphy Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -100.00%.

Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

