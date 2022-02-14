Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Murphy USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MUSA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

MUSA opened at $179.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average of $173.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Murphy USA has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $202.20. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.95.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 50.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 279.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

