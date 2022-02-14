Nabox Hits Market Capitalization of $5.14 Million (NABOX)

Nabox (CURRENCY:NABOX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Nabox coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nabox has a market cap of $5.14 million and $1.54 million worth of Nabox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nabox has traded 32.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.53 or 0.00043867 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.99 or 0.06848433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,171.72 or 0.99831188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00048478 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006276 BTC.

Nabox Profile

Nabox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,344,455,863 coins. Nabox’s official Twitter account is @naboxwallet

Nabox Coin Trading

