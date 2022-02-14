Name Change Token (NCT) Price Tops $0.0222 on Exchanges

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One Name Change Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. Name Change Token has a total market capitalization of $1.21 million and $77,733.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003928 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00037437 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00105282 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 54,305,735 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

