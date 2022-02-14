Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Short Interest Update

Naspers Limited (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 109.8% from the January 15th total of 32,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 282,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NPSNY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investec downgraded shares of Naspers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Naspers in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:NPSNY opened at $31.20 on Monday. Naspers has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.33.

Naspers Ltd. operates as Internet and media group. It operates through the following business segments: Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, and Edtech. The company was founded on May 12, 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

