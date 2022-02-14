National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.350-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.28 million.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,452. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Instruments has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $47.01.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.67.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $57,788.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,178 shares of company stock valued at $977,023 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,281,000 after purchasing an additional 69,362 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in National Instruments by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

