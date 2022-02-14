NativeCoin (N8V) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded down 37.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. NativeCoin has a total market capitalization of $241,010.87 and approximately $41.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 39% lower against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00189683 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00024221 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00443133 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00059461 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00007673 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

N8V uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.