Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.000-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NAVI stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.47. 1,373,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,251. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average is $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 30.68 and a quick ratio of 27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.71. Navient has a 52 week low of $11.95 and a 52 week high of $23.80.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.28). Navient had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Navient’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Navient’s payout ratio is 15.92%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Navient from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on Navient from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens lowered Navient from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.78.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 3,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $55,823.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navient stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.