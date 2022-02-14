Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) shares rose 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 1,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,229,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Polarity Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $2,722,000. Teramo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

