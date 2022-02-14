Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:NVTS) were up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.42. Approximately 1,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,229,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Navitas Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

The business's fifty day simple moving average is $13.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVTS. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Teramo Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS)

Navitas Semiconductor is involved in GaN power IC’s industry. Navitas Semiconductor, formerly known as Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II, is based in EL SEGUNDO, Calif.

