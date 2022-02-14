NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

NCC Group (LON:NCC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.91) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.19) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.91) price objective on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NCC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.43).

LON NCC opened at GBX 188.40 ($2.55) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £583.62 million and a PE ratio of 62.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 219.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 260.05. NCC Group has a 1 year low of GBX 179 ($2.42) and a 1 year high of GBX 348 ($4.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other NCC Group news, insider Adam Palser acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £54,000 ($73,022.31). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty acquired 9,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £18,475.60 ($24,983.91).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

