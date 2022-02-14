NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of NCSM opened at $41.29 on Monday. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
NCS Multistage Company Profile
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NCS Multistage (NCSM)
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
- Why These 3 Companies Crushed Earnings
- Starbucks is Ready to Perk Up
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.