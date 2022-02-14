NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Short Interest Down 41.9% in January

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the January 15th total of 7,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NCSM opened at $41.29 on Monday. NCS Multistage has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company has a market cap of $98.27 million, a P/E ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.27.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NCS Multistage during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of NCS Multistage by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products and services that facilitate the optimization of oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies. It offers fracturing systems, repeat precision, tracer diagnostics, and well construction. The company was founded by Robert Nipper and Marty Stromquist in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

