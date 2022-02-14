Needham & Company LLC Raises DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $20.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.
Shares of DZS stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.
About DZS
DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.
