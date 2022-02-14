Needham & Company LLC Raises DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Price Target to $20.00

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) had its price target increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

Get DZS alerts:

Shares of DZS stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $13.95. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). DZS had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DZS will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DZS by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DZS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

About DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DZS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DZS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.