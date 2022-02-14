Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLLSF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nel ASA in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nel ASA from 13.00 to 10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. Nel ASA has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.