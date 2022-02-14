NerveNetwork Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.14 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. NerveNetwork has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $222,481.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008045 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009899 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

NerveNetwork Profile

NerveNetwork is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NerveNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NerveNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

