Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 47.0% from the January 15th total of 53,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 536,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.00. 258,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,929. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.13.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NSRGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 135 to CHF 140 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,189,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,874,000 after acquiring an additional 151,291 shares in the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Nestlé by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 716,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,164,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nestlé by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 398,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.