Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,565 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 2.1% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Netflix were worth $39,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3,039.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $16.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $408.00. The stock had a trading volume of 344,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555,817. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $523.31 and its 200 day moving average is $576.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.14 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $541.94.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

