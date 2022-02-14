Network International (LON:NETW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $227.00

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 227 ($3.07) and last traded at GBX 228 ($3.08), with a volume of 70655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 239.90 ($3.24).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.95) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.36) target price on shares of Network International in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 492 ($6.65).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.92, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.97.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

