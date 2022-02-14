Neuberger Berman Group LLC Increases Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,825 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.14% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $14,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTLA. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after acquiring an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,222,000 after acquiring an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,903,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $91.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 2.04. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.86 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.17.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.