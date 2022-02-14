Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 4,955 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,955 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.18% of STAG Industrial worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.87%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

