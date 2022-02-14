Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NBIX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.24.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.28. 27,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,697. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $71.88 and a 1 year high of $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 8,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.82, for a total value of $703,942.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $267,414.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,885,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,241,000 after purchasing an additional 652,772 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 925,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,290,000 after purchasing an additional 542,972 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 628,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,562,000 after purchasing an additional 418,990 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,142,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,569,000 after purchasing an additional 417,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,473,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

