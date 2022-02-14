Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market capitalization of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000407 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000499 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00069210 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000107 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar (CRYPTO:USDN) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars.

