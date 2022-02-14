Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99 on Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002333 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $440.57 million and $4.28 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 444,959,276 coins and its circulating supply is 444,958,682 coins. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

