New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00.
- On Tuesday, November 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05.
NEWR traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.
NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.
New Relic Company Profile
New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New Relic (NEWR)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.