New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $2,230,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $3,174,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 16th, Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $120,186.05.

NEWR traded down $1.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.52 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.87.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. The business had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

