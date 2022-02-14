NewYorkCoin (NYC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.00

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 14th. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.70 million and $30.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 21% lower against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00290871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00013910 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000994 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000575 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.