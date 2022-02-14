NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 1,414,315 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,582,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.
NXE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 16.04 and a quick ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.04.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
