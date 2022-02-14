NEXT (NEXT) Trading Down 7.1% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 14th. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0940 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $585,656.50 and approximately $162.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00293620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

