NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.130-$3.330 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.92. 8,327,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.86.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank grew its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

