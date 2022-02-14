NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$2.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Mizuho decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NEE traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $74.92. 8,327,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,990,495. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.00. The company has a market cap of $147.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.26 per share, for a total transaction of $4,998,026.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $1,097,113.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares valued at $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 34,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 49,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

