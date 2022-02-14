NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.960-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$595 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.23 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink raised NextGen Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $18.73. The company had a trading volume of 353,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,251. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $20.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,874.87, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.28.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David William Sides purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.62 per share, for a total transaction of $101,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock worth $227,570. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,459,000 after buying an additional 226,961 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after buying an additional 173,937 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 352,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 49,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 749,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 48,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

