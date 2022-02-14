NFT Alley Trading 27.9% Lower This Week (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. NFT Alley has a market capitalization of $23,851.47 and approximately $12,323.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0461 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

