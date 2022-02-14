NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Short Interest Up 75.3% in January

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,326,600 shares, an increase of 75.3% from the January 15th total of 756,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,206.0 days.

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07. NIBE Industrier AB has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

About NIBE Industrier AB (publ)

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

