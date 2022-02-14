NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Position Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,114,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,261 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned 11.28% of NICE worth $2,020,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 64.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered NICE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NICE from $364.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.70.

NICE opened at $262.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $494.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

