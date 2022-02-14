Nimiq Price Hits $0.0031 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $28.05 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,520.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,024.95 or 0.06950560 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.65 or 0.00293309 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.57 or 0.00775643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00013515 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00075337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.74 or 0.00408409 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.36 or 0.00219124 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,553,427,170 coins and its circulating supply is 8,939,177,170 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

