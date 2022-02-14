Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Short Interest Up 111.5% in January

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a growth of 111.5% from the January 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NSANY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $10.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.23. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

