Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$5.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.52 billion-$7.52 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:NDEKY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.62. 33,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,660. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81. Nitto Denko has a fifty-two week low of $32.98 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.