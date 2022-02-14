Noir (NOR) Market Capitalization Achieves $121,962.02

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Noir coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Noir has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market cap of $121,962.02 and $218.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.07 or 0.00188329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00024735 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.00447776 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00058425 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Noir Profile

NOR uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,490,492 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

