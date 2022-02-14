NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,882 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,219 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $4,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 196.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SAP by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $120.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.00. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $119.04 and a 1 year high of $151.48.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

About SAP

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.