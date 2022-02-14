NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,996 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MS. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

In other news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $1,860,734.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total transaction of $1,497,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS opened at $104.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $73.88 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $187.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

