NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 164,387 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Amphenol by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 140,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,303,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 35,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amphenol by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,069,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $224,806,000 after buying an additional 346,140 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Run Capital LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 73,774 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APH. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $75.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.50%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

