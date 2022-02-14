Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) Short Interest Up 85.0% in January

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 85.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,058,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

NGC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.71. 373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,195. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.