Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $24.500-$25.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.20 billion-$36.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.03 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $428.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.18.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $8.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $390.60. 1,709,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,232. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $384.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.31. Northrop Grumman has a one year low of $288.08 and a one year high of $408.97. The stock has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 14.40%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.