nOS Market Capitalization Hits $5.28 Million (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, nOS has traded flat against the dollar. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get nOS alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,929.15 or 0.06881165 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,396.40 or 0.99597673 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00048980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00048789 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006262 BTC.

nOS Coin Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 coins. nOS’s official website is nos.io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for nOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.