NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Griffin Securities Forecasts

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Investment analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of NOV in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Griffin Securities has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for NOV’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NOV. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. COKER & PALMER lowered NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $17.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 6.25% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,895 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,489,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOV by 575.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 344,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in NOV during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NOV by 207.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,842,917 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,148 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.79%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

