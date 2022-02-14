Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on the stock from $282.00 to $174.00. The stock had previously closed at $90.44, but opened at $87.25. Novavax shares last traded at $84.65, with a volume of 19,211 shares traded.
NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Novavax from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.86.
In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,645,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.91, for a total value of $704,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,211 shares of company stock worth $9,593,467. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.17.
Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)
Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
