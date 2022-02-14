Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 362,500 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,449,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVNXF traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.46. 436,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,324. Novonix has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

Novonix Company Profile

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

