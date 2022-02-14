Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NVZMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.00.

NVZMY stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Novozymes A/S has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

