NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Up 81.5% in January

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 180,800 shares, a growth of 81.5% from the January 15th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 777,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NULGF traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,866. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. NuLegacy Gold has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.16.
About NuLegacy Gold
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NuLegacy Gold (NULGF)
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for NuLegacy Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuLegacy Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.