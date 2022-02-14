Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.41

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.41 and last traded at $16.46, with a volume of 14128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $733.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.69% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 14.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,086,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,359,000 after buying an additional 269,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 33.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 142.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 16,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

