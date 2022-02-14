Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.25

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.25 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 1521 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.88.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 3.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 0.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 264,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 76.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Nuvation Bio by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB)
Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.
